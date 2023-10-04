More families jump aboard High Peak student bus pass campaign for cheaper fares
The campaign calling for cheaper bus passes for 16 to 18-year-olds, which originally began on a local Facebook group, has struck a chord with hundreds of families who have highlighted frustrations that young people over the border in Manchester are able to access cheaper fares to travel to college, whilst those who travel from inside the Derbyshire border cannot access the same support.
Mum of two and campaign organiser Vickie Sharpe said: “Families in Greater Manchester can take advantage of the brilliant ‘Our Pass’ scheme, and we just want our children to be included in it.
“We’re included in the NHS for Tameside and Greater Manchester, so there’s already schemes and partnerships set up between councils. We’re just asking that local authorities ensure young people get the best possible start in life and extend the deal to include student travel.”
Labour’s parliamentary candidate for High Peak, Jon Pearce, and Claire Ward, the party’s candidate for East Midlands Mayor, both addressed the public meeting to pledge their support for Vickie’s campaign.
Jon Pearce said: “Extending the ‘Our Pass’ scheme to include young people living in High Peak isn’t just the right thing do to, it also makes huge economic sense. If more young people can afford to go to college, those institutions will benefit financially. Not to mention the added spend in local cafes, shops, and other businesses.”