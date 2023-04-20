Major change to bus tickets across Derbyshire - here’s all you need to know

The change comes into effect from Monday, April 24, and introduces unlimited travel across the county for as little as £6 a day.

These new tickets - called Derbyshire Wayfarer - is being funded from a £47million pot awarded to Derbyshire County Council from the government as part of its Bus Service Improvement Plan.

All bus operators in Derbyshire will offer the new tickets which can be bought on all buses - or online and loaded onto a special Wayfarer smartcard. They can be purchased on an individual basis, as a weekly ticket, or as group tickets. Smartcards will be available to pick up in libraries and tourist information centres.

A new bus ticket will launch across all providers in Derbyshire next week.

The Wayfarer tickets available are:

one day for an adult - £8

one day for a young person aged up to 16 - £6

one day for a group of up to 2 adults and 3 children - £15.50

seven days for an adult - £33

seven days for a young person aged up to 16 - £24.60

Cllr Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for Highways, Assets, and Transport, said: “These new tickets are great news for everyone who currently uses the bus. We hope they will tempt more people to give the bus a go.

“For a small sum of money you can travel all across the county, making it cheaper and easier to get to work, to visit some of our wonderful tourist attractions or perhaps pop to see friends and family.”

“This new discounted travel scheme is one of a large number of improvements that we will be making to bus travel in Derbyshire and we are grateful for the financial support from the Government.”

“People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Derbyshire County Council with £47 million to boost its bus services.