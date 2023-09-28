Upgrade work on the A537 Buxton to Macclesfield road has been extended meaning the Cat and Fiddle will be closed until October 13.

Cheshire East Council Highways are carrying out an upgrade to the vehicle restraint system, a barrier to help protect road users from hazards.

Work started on September 11 and the road was closed 24 hours a day excluding weekends when the road was open but under traffic lights and a 30 mile an hour speed limit.

However, an update from the council on September 27 says the finish date of October 4 has now been pushed back.

Upgrade work on the Cat and Fiddle route from Buxton to Macclesfield has hit delays meaning the reopening of the road has been pushed back. Photo Jason Chadwick

A spokesperson for the Cheshire East Council said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances the upgrade works to the vehicle restraint system on the A537 Buxton to Macclesfield have been extended until October 13.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we deliver these works and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The upgrades are part of the Safer Roads Funds which is for road safety improvement schemes to reduce the number and severity of fatal and serious injury collisions on the 50 highest risk road sections in England.

The level of risk is based on the Road Safety Foundation's analysis and report on road safety nationally.

Local businesses remain open as usual during the works and access will be maintained to properties at all times however, points of entry may vary.