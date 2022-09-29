'Lifeline' Buxton to Manchester airport bus to be reinstated

In the summer it was announced High Peak buses would be stopping its evening service of the 199 leaving people without a direct link to the airport after 7.30pm.

However, the company has now said the evening service will be reinstated.

High Peak Buses Operations Manager, Nikos Ntalampiras said: “High Peak Buses have been working closely with Transport for Greater Manchester to ensure continuation of the popular Skyline 199 bus service with the revised timetable being introduced from October, 30, 2022.

The Skyline 199 bus will be continuing to to serve Buxton to Manchester Airport in the evenings now.

“High Peak Buses are reinstating the late evening Skyline 199 journeys on an hourly service which will operate from Buxton then serving Stockport and onwards to Manchester Airport with the last return journey from Manchester Airport commencing at 11.15pm and arriving in Buxton for 12:30am.

"Skyline 199 will once again are proud to be providing journeys from early till late 7 days a week.

“We appreciate the life line Skyline 199 provides for many people along the route and we are very pleased to reinstate the late evening buses through to Stockport and Manchester Airport for work, leisure and education needs.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan set up meeting with Transport for Greater Manchester and High Peak Buses after it was announced the service would be reduced.

he said: “I’m really pleased to confirm that, following representations I made to Transport for Greater Manchester, they have intervened to restore the 199 service to Manchester Airport at all times.

"They have also safeguarded the Monday to Saturday 30 minute daytime frequency as opposed to hourly which is another important win.

“I’m so glad we’ve got the right outcome on local public transport. Now we can focus on trying to extend and improve services.

“This shows what we can achieve when we work together.”Derbyshire County Councillor Ruth George also spoke out against the cuts to the 199 service and says the extended service is ‘fantastic news’.

She added: “It is fantastic news te evening airport services on the 199 are being restored - and also the last 11.30pm service from Stockport to High Peak.

“The airport bus is so convenient, and cheaper than other options.”