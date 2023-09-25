News you can trust since 1852
Launch of innovative eBike hire project at Buxton Station

In a ground-breaking partnership, people who arrive in Buxton by train from Saturday 23 September will have the choice of hiring an electric bike at special lower rates, to allow them to go a little further and explore the local area under their own steam.
By Dave CarlisleContributor
Published 25th Sep 2023, 13:19 BST
This is a trailblazing first for Northern Trains Limited, who are working with Peak Ascent Cycles and Buxton Town Team in this innovative project dreamt up by the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS).

When someone arrives at Buxton Station and wants to hire an electric bike, they are welcomed by a poster telling all about the new scheme. They simply head down to Peak Ascent Cycles and will receive a generous hiring discount when showing their rail ticket.

This pioneering idea, where a local trader is welcomed as a collaborative partner, could see Northern enter into similar arrangements with others at railway stations across the country in order to permit rail users to explore more widely, providing a sustainable transport choice.

Dave Carlisle, Chairman of FoBS said: “It is an unusual idea, so it was decided to pilot the approach with the potential of it becoming a template for stations where it is impossible or difficult to provide cycle hire facilities.”

Derek Bodey of Buxton Town Team (BTT) said: “We are delighted to be a partner in this venture, which represents another step in the implementation of the ‘whole-town’ travel plan, which BTT has been working on with other organisations, including FoBS, for a number of years.”

Adding: “We are grateful for the enthusiasm and support of Peak Ascent Cycles and look forward to many more of our visitors choosing to travel to Buxton by train. This provision will be enhanced when the ‘onward travel/mobility hub’ is developed at the station.”

Station Manager, Monika Sayed said: “We hope that this proves successful so that other stations can also provide this service.”

Northern’s Regional Community and Sustainability Manager, Becky Styles said: “The Friends have helped us to plug a gap, it is a good idea that I hope works out.”

The launch coincided with an Open Day at Peak Ascent Cycles in celebration of their fifth year of trading.

Company Director, Patrick Healy said: “I’m looking forward to working together with the partners who have helped get this project together. It will be great to offer eBike hire to rail users, to allow them to explore our lovely town and wonderful countryside.”

Peak Ascent’s Open Day showed off the various ebikes included in the new scheme and featured a "Tombola" of prizes, with all proceeds of £320:00 going to Blythe House Hospice and Helen's Trust.

