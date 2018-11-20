High Peak motorists warned to take care as snow falls

Motorists are being warned to take care on higher routes in the High Peak area due to snow and slush.

Snow has been causing problems on the A57 Snake Pass this afternoon and more is possible later this evening.

Reports of hazardous driving conditions on Derbyshire road due to snow

Derbyshire County Council has tweeted: "Take care if you are travelling on higher routes in the High Peak this evening - A54 and A537 Cat and Fiddle, A57 Snake Pass and A6024 Holme Moss - some slushy snow already and poss more later.

"Gritters been out and will continue to patrol and grit throughout the night."