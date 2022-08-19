High Peak horse and bike riders hit the road for driver awareness campaign

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The movement began in 2015 in an effort to raise awareness of how motorists’ can help reduce the risk of serious accidents, and this year more than 200 rides are expected to take place across he UK and Ireland on Sunday, September 18.

The Disley event, beginning at 11am, is the first for the area, and organiser Victoria Ferri says she has already received significant interest in people wanting to join in.

She said: “It’s something I’ve wanted to take part in for a few years, so I decided to volunteer. It’s had a really good response with 60 people signing up in the first week from Buxton, Whaley Bridge, Marple and all over. It’s a public ride so anyone who wants to take part can.

A Pass Wide and Slow Ride in north Derbyshire in 2019.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think the campaign is getting through to people, drivers are passing more carefully that they used to, but it takes time to convince everyone. There are still far too many daily incidents with drivers putting us vulnerable road users at risk.

“There are too many cases where the horse and rider are seriously injured and sometimes end in fatalities. Until people stand up and do something, the message might not be heard.”

As the name of the campaign implies, the message to drivers is to pass horses and cyclists at no more than ten miles per hour and with at least two metres between the car and the horse or bike.

In situations where that is not possible, drivers should wait until it is safe to pass. They should also watch horse riders for signals at all times, as they are more alert to the animal’s behaviour and the way ahead.

Disley event organiser Victoria Ferri.

Victoria said: “I’m quite confident and my horses are very good in traffic, but every time we’ll encounter one or two dangerous drivers – not rude but dangerous. I’ve been hit and I’ve had a horse hit too. Last month a car nearly went into the back of my husband’s horse.

“It’s worse when you’re with other people, other horses, who might be more nervous. It’s something you have to think about every time you go out.”

She added: “You get a lot of people moaning and shouting abuse too. I’ve been spat at and told to get off the road when I’m headed for a bridleway. People see it as a nuisance and don’t see how they’re putting lives in danger. We aren’t just an annoying horse or bicycle slowing you down, we are people with families, trying to stay as safe as possible.

“I think if people are choosing to live in the countryside they need to know that comes with agriculture on the road – tractors, sheep, horses. You have to be patient and understand. We might just need a bit of extra time and space.”

The ride is being supported by Cheshire police and will travel along Buxton Old Road and the A6. Riders wanting to take part should contact Victoria as soon as possible so she can adjust the final details to suit numbers. For updates, join the Facebook group at https://bit.ly/3phRw9y.