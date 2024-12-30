Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

High Peak Buses will be making changes to a number of their bus services from January – to improve reliability along with changes to evening journeys.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The services affected are:

 Service 62: Buxton - Castleton - minor retiming to improve reliability

 Service 113: Ashbourne - Belper - minor retiming to improve reliability

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Peak Buses will be making changes to a number of their bus services from January – to improve reliability along with changes to evening journeys.

 Service 199: Buxton – Stockport – Manchester Airport - changes to times in the evenings

 Service 442: Buxton - Ashbourne - minor retiming to improve reliability

Nikos Ntalampiras, Operations Manager at High Peak said, “I would encourage everyone to leave the car at home and travel with High Peak Buses car free – carefree.

"We monitor our local bus services at regular intervals and recent monitoring has highlighted the need to make changes to services 62, 113 and 442 to ensure we continue to provide regular, reliable and a robust network of local bus services which our customers expect and deserve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nikos added: “We’re also making a few changes to the evening journeys operating on Skyline 199 to ensure the service continues to offer a reliable service to our customers.”

“Why not try Transpeak - linking Buxton with Bakewell, Matlock, Matlock Bath, Belper and Derby – seven days a week and help free up our very busy local roads. we have a great range of day, week, and four-week saver tickets along with the capped £3 single fare make travelling with High Peak a viable alternative to using the car!”

There will also be changes to fares in the new year.

From January 1 High Peak Buses is increasing the price of single and return fares across their network. The £3 fare cap scheme means that no single fare will cost more than £3.

Prices of day, weekly and four-weekly tickets remain unchanged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information regarding local bus services provided by High Peak Buses contact 0116 410 5050. Lines are open Monday to Friday from 9am until 5.30pm.

Contact can also be made by email: [email protected]