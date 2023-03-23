News you can trust since 1852
High Peak Borough Council traffic enforcement officers 'disobey' parking rules while fining others

‘It’s one rule for council staff and another for us’ said an angry driver after High Peak Borough Council traffic wardens ticketed motorists for parking incorrectly – while they parked on the pavement and blocked public toilets.

By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT

High Peak resident Peter Craig Thompson was at Castleton public car park at Saturday March, 18 at 2.22pm when he watched the incident unfold.

He said: “Two High Peak Borough Council parking enforcement officers parked on the footpath outside the public toilets causing people to have to move out of the way.

"The two officers then got out and ticketed at least four vehicles, the white Volkswagen SUV and the green Volkswagen to its right-hand side and two vehicles directly in front of those. This presumably was because they were parked in non designated bays.

The car the parking enforcement officers got out off before they ticketed other cars for parking against the rules. Pic submitted.
"It is one rule for the council staff and another for the rest of us.“This is outrageous and disgraceful.“At the very least for vehicles that were ticketed should be excused from paying penalties and issued with apologies, and the two enforcement officers should be subject to some form of discipline.

“High Peak council need to seriously look at the training given to the staff.”

Mr Thompson took pictures of the incident and sent them to The Advertiser and we have shown these images to High Peak Borough Council.

A spokesman said: “The officers have been reminded not to park in front of the toilets when carrying out their enforcement duties and to park within a marked bay if one is available.”

The car the parking enforcement officers arrived at Castleton was parked on the pavement blocking access to the public toilets. Pic submitted
After parking on the pavement the traffic enforcement officers then went to ticket other drivers who parked incorrectly. Pic submitted
The parking enforcement officer's car was not parked in a designated bay but then officers went on to ticket other badly parked motorists. Pic submitted
