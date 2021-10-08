Harpur Hill housing developer apologises for congestion caused by work on A515

Keepmoat Homes has been carrying out construction at Foxlow Fields for most of the year, and infrastructure works have frequently entailed lane closures on the A515 Ashbourne Road.

But the measures have not always appeared justified to those who have been caught up in congestion at temporary traffic lights.

Michael Hilton, who runs local information website buxtonweather.co.uk, said: “‘KeepBuxtonWaiting Homes’ more like. I have been inundated with comments about the antics and activities of Keepmoat contractors – indeed I live nearby and walk past the site a few times every week.

The site of the Foxlow Farm development

“It’s little wonder works have been going on for nine months, with days and days of traffic lights and no work being done.

“Contractors did an hour in the morning on Friday, September 24, then left for a long weekend while motorists and Staden Lane businesses suffered. At 2pm on the Monday there were queues in all directions and no sign of any works taking place. They have been doing this sort of practice for months.”

He added: “The way contractors have acted is a disgrace, and surely reflects on Keepmoat. I have seen first hand the frustration of not only travellers on this busy road, but also businesses who have been severely affected throughout 2021.”

Local resident Nick Pearson raised similar concerns directly with Keepmoat, saying: “There appears to be no understanding of the huge delays and inconvenience caused by these temporary lights to local people, and indeed anyone using the A515.

“It appears to show a complete lack of regard for the local community as well as the additional pollution caused by stationary vehicles.”

A spokesperson for Keepmoat Homes said: “We have been in contact with residents regarding the issue of disruption and delays to traffic in the area, which has been caused by a number of unexpected setbacks beyond the control of our contractors and the need to adapt our original plans.

“We apologise for this and any inconvenience it has caused. The traffic lights and lane closures are set to be removed by mid-October. We would like to thank those affected for their continued patience while we work on site to deliver new homes to the area.”