Funding finally secured for step free access to Chinley Station after years of campaigning

After decades of campaigning railway users of Chinley Station will soon have step free access after government funding has been granted to improve access.

Chinley Station platforms are in the middle of the tracks and accessed by a footbridge with steps at either side.

For years campaigners have been calling for improvements to the station saying it is not suitable for wheelchair users, the elderly, those with pushchairs or large luggage.

Now the Department for Transport’s latest round of Access for All funding has been announced with Chinley Station making the list for the first time.

Chinley Station will be getting a new £3m step free access. Photo Jason Chadwick

Campaigner Paul Tattam, from the Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group, said: “We are delighted Chinley has been selected; there is a clear and obvious need here.

“It is important to stress how long people in Chinley have been working to get step free access.

“I joined the group in 2015 but work had already been going on for several years prior as people have been struggling with this station since it opened.”

The station, which currently lacks step-free access for both Manchester and Sheffield bound trains, will soon become accessible to all passengers, including those with disabilities or mobility issues.

Chinley Station has been given funding which will ensure there is a step free access to the station. Photo Jason Chadwick

The Access for All (AfA) programme was launched in 2006 to address the issues faced by disabled passengers and passengers facing mobility restraints when using railway stations in England, Scotland or Wales.

During the last funding round for this year a total of 310 nominations were received.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transport said: “We are pleased to announce ministers have agreed the list of 50 stations selected.

“The £350 million to fund even more station projects was confirmed when HS2 funding was reallocated.”

Chinley Station has been named as one of the 50 stations in the country getting funding through the Acess for All programme. Photo Jason Chadwick

Following a comprehensive feasibility study by Network Rail, funded by S106 contributions from the Forge Manor development, the most viable option for providing step-free access was identified.

The project will require a minimum of £3.2 million in capital funding.

Paul said: “Over the years we have done more than other stations to get prepared for the step free access.”

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “The option we selected met all the requirements for step free access, whilst being significantly cheaper than the other options.

A new 16-person lift will be installed next to the existing access point by the footbridge.

Paul said: “It has been a real journey to get here but I’m pleased everyone has seen the importance of making the station step free.

“When Ruth George was the Labour MP for High Peak she worked really hard to take our case to the government as did Robert Largan these past five years as a conservative MP.

“When something is this important to so many people it’s nice to see party politics do not come into it.”

Paul says the Department of Transport allocates money every few years to various stations but Chinley missed out in 20006, 2011, 2014 and 2019.

He added: “Thank you to everyone who has campaigned for this - I can’t believe it’s actually happening.