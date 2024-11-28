Free festive parking for High Peak shoppers and businesses
The council is offering free parking in its pay and display car parks on Saturdays 7, 14, 21 and 28 December to encourage people to support local businesses and shop local.
Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: "We know free parking is always welcomed by our residents and visitors and gives our businesses and seasonal events a boost.
“I'm delighted to announce we'll be providing this again.
"The High Peak has a wealth of shops, restaurants and attractions.
“We hope the free parking will encourage more people to make our borough their first choice for buying gifts and treats and socialising with family and friends this year."
Whilst parking is free, other regulations, such as duration of stay will apply.
