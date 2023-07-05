The free Sunday morning scheme will run for six Sundays starting on July 23 and ending on August 27. The offer includes the first bus to run on a Sunday morning up until those that are due to depart at 11.59 am. Free buses will only be those that start and end in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer free bus travel for all on six summer Sunday mornings. We hope that many residents and visitors will take the opportunity to give the bus a try and go and visit all that Derbyshire has to offer.

“With so many wonderful attractions and great countryside there are plenty of opportunities to have a brilliant morning out. This is just one of the many things we’re doing in Derbyshire to make sure our bus services are the best they can be. It forms part of our wider Bus Service Improvement Plan which has already seen an extra 17 bus route boosts – please give the bus a go.”

The operators taking part include: Trent Barton, Stagecoach Yorkshire, Stagecoach East Midlands and Stagecoach Manchester (except from the Peak Sightseer service), High Peak, except services 58 and 199, Hulleys, except the Breezer service, TM Travel, Diamond Bus East Midlands - Midland Classic and First South Yorkshire.

The free fares are being paid for from the £47m that the Government awarded the council to improve bus travel in Derbyshire.

Roads Minister Richard Holden said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided Derbyshire County Council with £47 million to boost its bus services.

“Supporting local bus operators with providing free services on six Sunday mornings this summer is great for local residents, who will now be able to get around for less and make the most of the fantastic days out Derbyshire has to offer.”

