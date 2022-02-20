Latest weather updates in High Peak as A6 closed and flood warning issued for Whaley Bridge
Heavy rainfall in High Peak has seen a flood warning issued for Whaley Bridge and led to disruption for drivers on the A6.
The Environment Agency issued a flood warning today for Whaley Bridge due to rising water levels in the River Goyt.
Flooding is forecast to affect properties near the River- particularly those in low-lying areas.
Residents are being advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses. They are also being urged not to attempt to walk or drive through flood water.
The A6 has been affected by the weather, with the route being closed towards the south from the Morrisons on Bakewell Road, Buxton to Topley Pike.
The A6 north of Buxton at Dove Holes was also reported to have flooded earlier this morning, but the road has not yet been closed.