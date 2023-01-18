First look at Buxton 20mph zone map as Derbyshire County Council backs trial

As previously reported, the council wants Buxton to pilot the idea, along with Long Eaton in Erewash, as part of its Green Towns initiative to make improve the environment, public health and road safety across its communities.

Debating the matter at a County Hall meeting on Thursday, January 12, the cabinet gave the green light to a 12-week consultation for residents to have their say, which is expected to begin in the next fortnight, but the Advertiser has obtained a map for the proposed area to be covered by the new limit.

The boundaries of the zone would be along St John’s Road, Burlington Road, West Road and the A515, Crowe Stones, Dale Road and Bakewell Road, with offshoots on the approaching sections of Fairfield Road and Kents Bank Road.

The new limit would cover the town centre and the immediately surrounding residential areas.

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for transport, told the meeting: “We’re looking at making our towns cleaner, greener, safer and we’re encouraging more walking and cycling.”

He added that as well as reducing carbon emissions, monitoring would be carried out both before an after the implementation of any new speed limits to track the impact on air quality and other environmental indicators, traffic speeds, transport choices and the experiences of residents and businesses.

Council leader Barry Lewis said: “This is designed not just to make our town centres greener but also to revitalise them and make our town centres much more pleasant places to be and more economically rich and diverse. It’s not just about speed limits.”

The consultation period will include a public exhibition in Buxton where people can get an in-depth look at the plans and ask questions. More details of the event are expected to be released in the coming days.

The area shaded red represents the proposed 20mph zone, with entry points marked by blue dots.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We expect to launch a public consultation by the end of the month. We think that a 20mph limit could improve health by improving air quality and hopefully get more people out of their cars and walk or cycle to make short local journeys, but would like to know what people think.”

High Peak MP Robert Largan has already launched his own data collection exercise on the proposals, saying: “This has the potential to improve road safety and the quality of the air we breathe, but it’s important that local residents have their say before any change is made.

“That’s why I’ve launched a survey to find out what local people think of the plans. If you live in Buxton or drive through it frequently, I want to hear your views.”

That online questionnaire is available at www.robertlargan.co.uk/BuxtonSpeedSurvey.

The council spokesperson said: “Our public consultation will be available for 12 weeks and we would urge as many people as possible from Long Eaton and Buxton to have their say but if Robert Lagan MP wishes to share data from his survey in relation to people’s views about 20mph limits in those towns, we’ll take those results into consideration as part of our consultation.”

