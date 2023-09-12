Fewer people were cycling in Derbyshire last year than before the pandemic in 2019, new figures show.

A cycling charity has called for greater funding for environmentally-friendly travel as cycling rates remain below pre-pandemic levels across England.

The Active Lives Survey from Sport England is used to assess how much exercise people are getting across the country.

Figures from the survey, compiled by the Department for Transport, show 10.2% of people in Derbyshire were cycling at least once a month in the year to November 2022 – a fall from 13.9% in 2019. Across England, 16.1% of people said they biked once a month in 2019 – this has since fallen to 13.1%.

Cycling UK – which campaigns for better access to cycling across the country – called the figures disheartening, especially given a spike at the height of the pandemic when fewer cars were on the road.

Duncan Dollimore, head of campaigns at the charity, said: "This should be a wake-up call for a government that's slashed dedicated funding for cycling and walking by more than two thirds, and has been told in crystal clear terms by the National Audit Office that it can’t meet its own targets to increase levels of cycling without substantially increasing investment."

Provisional data from the Department for Transport – taken from traffic counts – shows 5% fewer bikes on the road in June 2023 than a year before.

According to the Active Lives Survey, much of the dip in cycling across England has come from fewer people cycling for leisure – 13.1% did so at least once a month in 2019, compared to 9.2% last year. Derbyshire saw a drop over the same period, from 12.4% to 9%.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Overall, the numbers of people choosing to walk or cycle increasing over the past year has returned to pre-pandemic levels and we are well on the way to half of all short journeys in towns and cities being walked or cycled by 2030.