East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 10:20am on Thursday, July 4. This list will be updated during the day.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 10 minutes
- Jet2 flight LS601 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 7:50am, now estimated 1pm.
- Ryanair flight FR3172 to Lanzarote, scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 3:45pm.
- Jet2 flight LS643 to Ibiza, scheduled for 4:25pm, now estimated 6:35pm.
Manchester Airport – average delay 25 minutes
- Easyjet flight U22219 to Burgas, scheduled for 8:25am, now estimated 10:01am.
- Ryanair flight FR6838 to Prague, scheduled for 8:35am, now estimated 12:40pm.
- Aurigny flight FR671 to Guernsey, scheduled for 9:10am, now estimated 3:35pm.
- Gulf Air flight GF4 to Bahrain, scheduled for 9:15am, now estimated 10:15am.
- Ryanair flight FR8358 to Budapest, scheduled for 9:45am, now estimated 12:38pm.
- Tui Fly flight BY142 to Cancun, scheduled for 10:10am, now cancelled.
- Pegasus flight PC1180 to Istanbul, scheduled for 11:55am, now estimated 12:45pm.
- Pegasus flight PC5816 to Antalya, scheduled for 12:50pm, now estimated 1:50pm.
- Ryanair flight RK3126 to Marrakesh, scheduled for 2:10pm, now estimated 3:10pm.
- Ryanair flight FR1593 to Cologne, scheduled for 2:40pm, now estimated 3:35pm.
- Easyjet flight U22199 to Berlin, scheduled for 5:30pm, now estimated 6:42pm.
- Easyjet flight U22121 to Venice, scheduled for 6pm, now estimated 7:08pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 16 minutes
- Sunexpress flight XQ697 to Dalaman, scheduled for 10am, now estimated 10:40am.
- Corendon Airlines flight XC8116 to Antalya, scheduled for 1:15pm, now estimated 2:15pm.
- Jet2 flight LS1265 to Tenerife, scheduled for 4:40pm, now estimated 5:30pm.
- Jet2 flight LS1117 to Alicante, scheduled for 5pm, now estimated 5:50pm.
- Easyjet flight U2336 to Edinburgh, scheduled for 8:50pm, now estimated 9:50pm.
