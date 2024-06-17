East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:10am on Monday, June 17.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 18 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes
Jet 2 flight Ls863 to Mahon, scheduled for 8:30am, now estimated 9:25am.
Easyjet flight U22209 to Lisbon, scheduled for 4:40pm, now estimated 5:30pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes
Swiss flight LX421 to Zurich, scheduled for 9:05am, now estimated 10:05am.
Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich, scheduled for 10:50am, now cancelled.
