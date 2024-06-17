East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jun 2024, 10:55 BST
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:10am on Monday, June 17.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 18 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

G-DRTW Just in front of heavy rain storm at East Midlands Airport. (Photo: David Soanes- stock.adobe.com)
G-DRTW Just in front of heavy rain storm at East Midlands Airport. (Photo: David Soanes- stock.adobe.com)

Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes

Jet 2 flight Ls863 to Mahon, scheduled for 8:30am, now estimated 9:25am.

Easyjet flight U22209 to Lisbon, scheduled for 4:40pm, now estimated 5:30pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes

Swiss flight LX421 to Zurich, scheduled for 9:05am, now estimated 10:05am.

Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich, scheduled for 10:50am, now cancelled.

