East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:45am on Friday, June 7.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 25 minutes
Blue Islands flight SI553 to Jersey, scheduled for 3:40pm, now estimated 5:05pm.
Manchester Airport – average delay 26 minutes
Lufthansa flight LH2501 to Munich, scheduled for10:40am, now estimated 11:35am.
Easyjet flight U24646 to Paris, scheduled for 12:20pm, now estimated 1:23pm.
Easyjet flight U29003 to Berlin, scheduled for 1pm, now cancelled.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS73 to Orlando, scheduled for 1:25pm, now estimated 2:35pm.
Virgin Atlantic flight VS127 to New York, scheduled for 1:45pm, now estimated 3:45pm.
Lauda flight FR9501 to Zadar, scheduled for 8:05pm, now estimated 8:52pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 24 minutes
Easyjet flight U27254 to Palma de Mallorca, scheduled for 9:25am, now estimated 12:08pm.
Blue Islands flight SI2259 to Jersey, scheduled for 10:05am, now estimated 1:15pm.
Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich, scheduled for 10:50am, now cancelled.
Blue Islands flight SI2271 to Jersey, scheduled for 7:50pm, now cancelled.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.