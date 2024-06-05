East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:35am on Wednesday, June 5.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 16 minutes
Tui Fly flight BY248 to Antalya, scheduled for 7:55am, now estimated 9:35am.
Manchester Airport – average delay 20 minutes
RAF-Avia flight AUR71B to Guernsey, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:45am.
Aer Lingus flight EI45 to New York, scheduled for 2:30pm, now cancelled.
Easyjet flight I22251 to Hurghada, scheduled for 2:55pm, now estimated 3:45pm.
Jump Air flight GR679 to Guernsey, scheduled for 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.
Lauda flight FR693 to Vienna, scheduled for 5:50pm, now estimated 6:50pm.
Easyjet flight EJU98ZX to Paris, scheduled for 6:39pm, now estimated 7:55pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 15minutes
Ryanair flight FR3738 to Cork, scheduled for 8:30am, now estimated 9:55am.
Jet2 flight LS1387 to Catania, scheduled for 8:35am, now estimated 9:40am.
Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich, scheduled for 10:50am, now estimated 1pm.
AAS flight ATL6U to Stuttgart, scheduled for 3:35pm, now cancelled.
