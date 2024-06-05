East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:35am on Wednesday, June 5.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 16 minutes

Tui Fly flight BY248 to Antalya, scheduled for 7:55am, now estimated 9:35am.

Manchester Airport – average delay 20 minutes

RAF-Avia flight AUR71B to Guernsey, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:45am.

Aer Lingus flight EI45 to New York, scheduled for 2:30pm, now cancelled.

Easyjet flight I22251 to Hurghada, scheduled for 2:55pm, now estimated 3:45pm.

Jump Air flight GR679 to Guernsey, scheduled for 4pm, now estimated 7:20pm.

Lauda flight FR693 to Vienna, scheduled for 5:50pm, now estimated 6:50pm.

Easyjet flight EJU98ZX to Paris, scheduled for 6:39pm, now estimated 7:55pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 15minutes

Ryanair flight FR3738 to Cork, scheduled for 8:30am, now estimated 9:55am.

Jet2 flight LS1387 to Catania, scheduled for 8:35am, now estimated 9:40am.

Lufthansa flight LH2509 to Munich, scheduled for 10:50am, now estimated 1pm.