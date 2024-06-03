East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:30am on Monday, June 3.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 17 minutes

All flights departing approximately on schedule.

Manchester Airport – average delay 21 minutes

Lufthansa flight LH2505 to Munich, scheduled for 6:55am, now estimated 10am.

RAF-Avia flight AUR71B to Guernsey, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:40am.

Ryanair flight FR1249 to Tenerife, scheduled for 10:40am, now estimated 1:05pm.

British Airways flight BA1389 to London, scheduled for 11:10am, now estimated 12:52am.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 19 minutes