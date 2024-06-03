East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:30am on Monday, June 3.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 17 minutes
All flights departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 21 minutes
Lufthansa flight LH2505 to Munich, scheduled for 6:55am, now estimated 10am.
RAF-Avia flight AUR71B to Guernsey, scheduled for 8:45am, now estimated 9:40am.
Ryanair flight FR1249 to Tenerife, scheduled for 10:40am, now estimated 1:05pm.
British Airways flight BA1389 to London, scheduled for 11:10am, now estimated 12:52am.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 19 minutes
All flights departing approximately on schedule.
