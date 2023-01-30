News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drug driver arrested in Buxton – following reports of erratic driving

A drug driver has been stopped and arrested on A6 following the reports of erratic driving.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Armed Response Unit stopped the driver on the A6 in Buxton after they received reports of erratic behaviour on the road.

The driver was searched under the Misuse Of Drugs Act and tested positive for cocaine. He was then arrested at the scene.

Blood samples have been obtained for further analysis and the man has been bailed.

The driver was searched under the Misuse Of Drugs Act and tested positive for cocaine.
Buxton