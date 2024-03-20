Drivers urged to follow diversions as pothole repairs close busy Peak District road
The road has been closed at 8.30am today to allow essential pothole and surface patching repairs and it is hoped it will re-open at 4.30pm today.
The council has warned that the road might need to be closed tomorrow as well, depending on the speed of the works.
Snake Pass is closed from Bamford to Glossop with a signed diversion in place. Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained.
A spokesperson for High Peak Borough Council said: “We’ll be working as quickly as we can, but we may need to close the road the following day (March 21) as well. This is one of the many sites we’re currently resurfacing and working on across the county. Sorry for any delays and thank you for your patience.”