Drivers urged to follow diversions as pothole repairs close busy Peak District road

The road has been closed at 8.30am today to allow essential pothole and surface patching repairs and it is hoped it will re-open at 4.30pm today.

The council has warned that the road might need to be closed tomorrow as well, depending on the speed of the works.

Snake Pass is closed from Bamford to Glossop with a signed diversion in place. Access for local residents and businesses will be maintained.

