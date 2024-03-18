Drivers urged to follow diversions as popular Derbyshire road closed for over a week
Diversions are in place due to a temporary road closure in Hadfield, High Peak.
Station Road in Hadfield between the Woolleybridge Road Junction and No2 Station Road is currently closed to allow re-surfacing works.
The road will be shut down between 8 am and 4 pm from today (March 18) until next Tuesday (March 26).
Drivers are urged to follow an alternative route via Railway Street, Hadfield Road and Woolley Bridge Road.