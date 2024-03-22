Drivers urged to follow diversions as Derbyshire road closed for five days

Diversions are in place due to a temporary road closure in Hadfield, High Peak.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Salisbury Street in Hadfield, High Peak will be closed to allow re-surfacing works next week.

Glossop SNT have confirmed that the road will be shut between 8 am and 4 pm from Monday, March, 25 to Friday, March 29.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and follow alternative routes while the works are carried out.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshireDiversionsHigh Peak