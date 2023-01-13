Drivers in Derbyshire set for disruption - as lane closed due to tree felling

Contractors working for the Peak District National Park Authority will be removing diseased ash trees from Taddington Dale, alongside the A6 road. The work will start on Monday 23 January and will continue on weekdays through to Friday 10 February.

During this three week period, there will be a one-lane closure, with temporary two-way traffic lights on one lane of the carriageway, in 200 metre sections, to carry out removal of diseased ash trees. The lane-closure will be in place between the hours of 8am and 4.30pm.

The work is taking place between Main Road into Taddington and White Lodge Car Park. There will be short periods of delay with lights at either or both ends, when required.

