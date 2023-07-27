News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Drivers and revellers warned with traffic already queuing on roads around Derbyshire’s Y Not festival site

Derbyshire’s biggest music festival gets underway today – and traffic is already building in the area around the Y Not site.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:34 BST- 1 min read

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that congestion is growing on the routes around Mouldridge Lane at Pikehall – where the Y Not festival is starting today.

Vehicles are already queuing on roads approaching the festival. Those travelling to Y Not today are Thursday upgrade ticket holders – paying £40 extra for early access and bands including Bombay Bicycle Club, Circa Waves and The Blinders.

With many more attendees set to arrive at the site tomorrow, congestion is likely again throughout the day.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that congestion is growing on the routes around Mouldridge Lane at Pikehall – where the Y Not festival is starting today.Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that congestion is growing on the routes around Mouldridge Lane at Pikehall – where the Y Not festival is starting today.
Traffic monitoring site Inrix has reported that congestion is growing on the routes around Mouldridge Lane at Pikehall – where the Y Not festival is starting today.
Most Popular

READ THIS: Former Derbyshire cinema and bingo hall could be turned into a gym

Friday will see performances from headliners Royal Blood, and the likes of The Wombats and The Pigeon Detectives. Revellers will be treated to sets from Kasabian and James on Saturday, before the festival closes on Sunday after performances from DMA’S, The Charlatans and Paul Weller.

Related topics:DriversDerbyshire