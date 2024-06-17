Diversions in places as busy Peak District road closes for 3 months to allow repairs
The Stretfield Road (B6049) at Brough has been closed to all traffic earlier today (June 17) to allow repairs to the retaining wall.
This comes after the wall was severely damaged following a bad storm in November last year – when heavy rain led to a section of the wall collapsing.
Stretfield Road is the main route between the A6187 Hope Road and the A623 in the south, serving Bradwell, Brough, Great Hucklow, Little Hucklow, Foolow, Eyam and Grindlow.
The road will be closed to all traffic for the next 12 weeks while repairs are carried out. A signed diversion will be in place using local 'A' roads.
Pedestrian and cycle access will be available until 8am in the morning and from 4.30pm in the afternoon through the works.
A spokesperson for the Derbyshire County Council said: “We apologise for any delays while these essential repairs are completed.”
