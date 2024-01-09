Diseased trees to be removed and public access limited at Snake Woodland

Access to the Peak District beauty spot Snake Woodland is going to be limited to the public due to forestry works following the issue of a Statutory Plant Health Notice.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Forestry England, who manage the woodland as a source of sustainably grown timber, have confirmed there is an outbreak of Phytophthora Ramorum in the larch trees in the area. As a notifiable disease the owners of trees with Phytophthora have a legal obligation to remove the trees to reduce the spread of the disease. The busy road through the area also needs to have trees removed to make sure diseased trees aren’t posing a potential risk to drivers.

The trees will be felled in a harvesting operation that will be planned and managed by Forestry England, and the timber sold to the UK timber industry to become things like furniture, building materials and cardboard. These forestry works have already started and are due to be completed after Easter 2024. The trees for replanting these areas are already growing in Forestry England nurseries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forestry England Forester for the Peak District, Chris Bray, said:

Forestry operations at Snake Woodland

“Removing these larch trees is not only a legal obligation, it is also one of the most important actions we can take in the battle against tree pests and diseases. Phytophthora is a fungus-like organism and infection happens when the spores are dispersed in moisture, including moist air. It causes disease in trees, shrubs and plants. Larch trees are known as the worst transmitter of the disease but sweet chestnut and rhododendron are also included in the Statutory Plant Health Notice and will also be removed.”

Once the work has been completed, it is thought that there will be additional damage to the trails visitors use to walk through the woodland, caused by the forestry machinery required to cut down and remove the diseased trees. Much of the main trail was washed away during flooding in 2008.

Chris continues:

“As Snake Woodlands is an iconic route to the High Moor, we are already thinking about how best to make sure there are walking trails in place that are of a level that they can be managed and maintained appropriately. We are a largely self-funding organisation with limited staff resources and funding available to us. Sadly anti-social behaviour across a lot of our sites in the Peak District is on the increase, and far too much of our time and financial resources are being used to clear up after these irresponsible visitors.”

Advertisement

“Whilst forestry works are underway at Snake Woodland we’re asking people to adhere to the trail closure signs. There are other Forestry England sites in the area that are great places to explore, including Lockerbrooke and the Goyt Valley, so we would suggest that visitors choose these sites as destinations at this time.”

For more information about how Forestry England manages the nation's forests visit www.forestryengland.com/managing-forests