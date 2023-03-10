Derbyshire snow: List of roads closed across Derbyshire and the Peak District on Friday, March 10

Snow and high winds overnight have caused very difficult conditions in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales.

Some trees have fallen down due to the weight of snow blocking some roads.

Derbyshire county council has urged drivers to not travel as stuck vehicles are causing issues.

The Cat and Fiddle road remains closed as it is covered by snow, like many roads in Peak District.

Most roads in the High Peak are closed, with only the A6 from Bakewell through Buxton to New Mills still open.

Here is the list of closed main roads closed, which will be updated through the day:

The A6024 Holme Moss

Rushup Edge - Castleton to Chapel road

Winnats Pass - Castleton to Chapel road

Perryfoot - Sparrowpit to Winnats Pass road

A57 Snake Pass

The Cat and Fiddle road, A54 and A537

A53 - Buxton to Leek road

A5004 Long Hill between Buxton and Whaley Bridge

A515 - Buxton to Ashbourne road

A5012 Via Gellia

A621 Owler Bar road

A623 Barmoorclough to Calver

A624 Chapel to Glossop

A61 Dronfield bypass is passable with care as there is a fallen tree

The A628 Woodhead Pass also remains closed by National Highways.

In the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales, gritters have spent the night clearing the main roads, but in many cases snow has blown back on them by the winds.

In the east and south of the county all primary and secondary routes were gritted yesterday afternoon and again from 1am this morning.

Gritting crews continue to work around the clock to respond to the changing conditions along with our farmer contractors who were out clearing roads local to them yesterday afternoon and are went out again from first light.