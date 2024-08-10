Derbyshire road closed due appearance of sinkholes

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 10th Aug 2024, 12:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire police have confirmed that a road in the county has been closed following the appearance of a number of sinkholes.

Union Road Bridge in New Mills has been closed after several small sinkholes appeared this morning. Police say the road is unsafe for vehicles or pedestrians to use and will remain closed until further notice.A footpath beneath the bridge, which crosses the River Goyt, will also be closed.

Related topics:DerbyshirePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice