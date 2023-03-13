News you can trust since 1852
Derbyshire drivers warned of delays as major Peak District Road closed in both ways after vehicle overturned

Derbyshire drivers are warned of delays as a major Peak District Road remains closed after a vehicle overturned.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
1 hour ago - 1 min read

Woodhead Pass in the Peak District remains closed in both ways between Tintwistle and A616, Flouch Roundabout.

This is due to an incident involving an overturned vehicle.

Traffic monitoring website Inrix has reported slow traffic queuing, causing delays for drivers.

This story will be updated.

Derbyshire