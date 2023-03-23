The aftermath of the accident at the Brierlow Bar junction of the A515 and B5053 at Brierlow Bar was caught on the camera for buxtonweather.co.uk stationed at the High Peak Bookstore and Café, and thankfully on this occasion it the outcome was not as serious as previous incidents.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: We were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service to a collision involving two vehicles in Brierlow Bar, Buxton, just after 3pm on Wednesday, March 22. The crash involved a white Scania lorry and a black Citroen C3 Picasso.

“One of the passengers in the car was trapped following the incident but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Recovery of the two vehicles involved is ongoing.”

The scene of the accident at Brierlow Bar on Wednesday, March 22.

Camera operator Mike Hilton later shared the image online, and some local residents were quick to revive calls for a roundabout at the junction – contrasting the situation with the one being built at Fairfield Common, which has been widely questioned.Others offered alternative suggestions, which may be closer to what the county council has in mind.

The junction was identified in the 2022-23 highways capital programme for resurfacing and safety improvements, including new traffic signals and removal of interactive signs, but with just a few weeks left of this financial year there has been little obvious progress.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We were sorry to hear about this accident and hope that all those involved are making a good recovery. We do have £250,000 in our budget available to improve road safety at this junction and after doing a collision study and a careful analysis of the junction we now currently developing a solution for this site.”

Stretches of the A515 are notoriously hazardous, with previous crashes causing serious injuries, in some cases fatal.

Describing the situation at Brierlow Bar, local motorist Mick Keeling said: “As someone who uses it everyday, there is a bad blind spot if you are turning right from Buxton towards Earl Sterndale and a truck is in front going straight on. It hides any approaching cars, very dangerous if you are not aware of it.”