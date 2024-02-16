Councillor’s pleas for Dove Holes motorists to stop using ‘dangerous’ shortcut
Councillor Melissa Drabble fears for the safety of motorists and also residents in the area as people are using Station Road as a shortcut to Chapel-en-le-Frith.
She said: “We are having serious problems with traffic in Dove Holes. Station Road is extremely dangerous because of people who are taking that road as a shortcut to Chapel and in turn a very narrow side road is becoming a serious danger for the residents who are trying to access their homes.”
She says she has struggled to get one of the roads reopened to relieve traffic.
She said: “I want to plead with motorists to stop using Chapel top road to access Dove Holes as a shortcut to avoid traffic as it’s become such a busy narrow road, it doesn’t become a shortcut by the time people have had to wait and give way multiple times.”
There have been traffic lights on the A6 since almost the beginning of the year.
A set of works has just finished but more works are due to commence next week and there will be two-way traffic lights in place for four days.
Councillor Drabble said: “There have been so many instances of people jumping the red lights and acting aggressively on the roads and I would like to ask motorists to use an alternative route either via the main A6 or Long Hill.
“I am currently trying to find a way to see if we can get an emergency road closure at the tops of Dove, however in the meantime if we could put something out there to relieve it, I’d be very grateful.”
More roadworks are expected in April when there will also be temporary traffic lights along the same stretch of road.
The first will appear on April, 2 at 8am and work should be completed by April, 4 at 4pm.
Later in the month a further one day of temporary work will be on the A6 on April, 18.