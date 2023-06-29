Council uses £47m funding boost to improve popular Derbyshire bus service stopping at Peak District tourist spots

There will be a new hourly Sunday service on the Transpeak route from July 10 – with the service currently only running every two hours on a Sunday.

The Transpeak service is run by High Peak Buses and this funding boost was provided by the Government, awarding Derbyshire County Council (DCC) with £47m to improve bus services in the county.

DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “The increased frequency on a Sunday is welcome news for everyone who currently uses Transpeak, and we hope this will also encourage more people to give the bus a go to easily get around.”

The Transpeak route stops at Bakewell - among other Derbyshire towns.

“These improvements are part of our wider £47m Bus Service Improvement Plan for Derbyshire and these new services follow on from the service extensions we’ve already announced elsewhere in the county.”

Roads Minister Richard Holden MP said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided DCC with £47m to boost its bus services.

