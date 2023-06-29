Council uses £47m funding boost to improve popular Derbyshire bus service stopping at Peak District tourist spots
There will be a new hourly Sunday service on the Transpeak route from July 10 – with the service currently only running every two hours on a Sunday.
The Transpeak service is run by High Peak Buses and this funding boost was provided by the Government, awarding Derbyshire County Council (DCC) with £47m to improve bus services in the county.
DCC’s cabinet member for highways assets and transport, Councillor Charlotte Cupit, said: “The increased frequency on a Sunday is welcome news for everyone who currently uses Transpeak, and we hope this will also encourage more people to give the bus a go to easily get around.”
“These improvements are part of our wider £47m Bus Service Improvement Plan for Derbyshire and these new services follow on from the service extensions we’ve already announced elsewhere in the county.”
Roads Minister Richard Holden MP said: “People up and down the country deserve a modern, reliable, and affordable public transport system. That is why we have provided DCC with £47m to boost its bus services.
“Supporting High Peak Buses with introducing the new hourly Transpeak service on Sundays is great for local residents, who will now be able to get around more easily and make the most of the fantastic days out Derbyshire has to offer.”