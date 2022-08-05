Council says roadworks on busy road between Buxton and Whaley Bridge on schedule

The A5004 between Buxton and Whaley Bridge, known as Long Hill, has been closed since late April as engineers reinforce the road which began moving in 2016.

The complicated operation requires contractors to dig down six metres below the surface to underpin the road, and build a new reinforced earth retaining wall.

When the work began, it was expected the route would be closed for five months and road users will be glad to hear there has been no delay to the timetable so far.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A5004 Buxton to Whaley Bridge

This week, a council spokesperson said: “The works on Long Hill are going well and we are still on schedule to re-open the road in September.”

Long Hill is one of several major projects under way locally, at various stages of completion, and frustrations are heating up over the combined impact on congestion.

This week the council shut Disley Old Road from Whaley Bridge on Monday and Tuesday, and there was some alarm when signs went up announcing the closure of the A6, which had to be clarified by Councillor Ruth George.

She said: “Derbyshire County Council have confirmed that the signs on the A6 saying it’s closed all this week are wrong. There was just a 30mph speed limit on Tuesday, 7am to 3.30pm for maintenance.

The Long Hill route between Buxton and Whaley Bridge is expected to reopen as planned next month.

“I’ve asked how such misleading information has been put out and to make sure more care is taken in future not to disrupt people’s plans unnecessarily.”