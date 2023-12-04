Council issue warning to Derbyshire drivers due to difficult conditions on roads following snow and rain - as Peak District road remains closed
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists are urged to take care on Derbyshire's roads this morning, December 4, after heavy snow in the Peak District overnight gave way to widespread rain across the county bringing the risk of ice on the roads in places, particularly on higher ground.
Just one road remains closed - the A6187 Winnats Pass in Castleton, due to an abandoned car.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All primary and secondary gritting routes across the county were treated yesterday afternoon and gritting crews were out patrolling in the Peak District area overnight carrying out extra gritting and clearing roads of further heavy snowfall.