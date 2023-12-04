Derbyshire County Council has appealed to drivers as some of the roads across the county might still be covered in ice.

Motorists are urged to take care on Derbyshire's roads this morning, December 4, after heavy snow in the Peak District overnight gave way to widespread rain across the county bringing the risk of ice on the roads in places, particularly on higher ground.

Just one road remains closed - the A6187 Winnats Pass in Castleton, due to an abandoned car.

