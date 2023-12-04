News you can trust since 1852
Council issue warning to Derbyshire drivers due to difficult conditions on roads following snow and rain - as Peak District road remains closed

Derbyshire County Council has appealed to drivers as some of the roads across the county might still be covered in ice.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th Dec 2023, 11:11 GMT
Motorists are urged to take care on Derbyshire's roads this morning, December 4, after heavy snow in the Peak District overnight gave way to widespread rain across the county bringing the risk of ice on the roads in places, particularly on higher ground.

Just one road remains closed - the A6187 Winnats Pass in Castleton, due to an abandoned car.

All primary and secondary gritting routes across the county were treated yesterday afternoon and gritting crews were out patrolling in the Peak District area overnight carrying out extra gritting and clearing roads of further heavy snowfall.

