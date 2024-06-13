Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parking remains free for Whaley Bridge railway commuters, after car parking charges were questioned.

Last month it was announced Northern were introducing car parking charges at 14 stations across the network that previously had free parking. This includes New Mills Newtown, Whaley Bridge, Hathersage in Hope Valley and Disley in East Cheshire.

However, it is good news for some commuters after it emerged that parking charge will not be implemented yet at Whaley Bridge.

Derbyshire County Councillor for Whaley Bridge Ruth George said: “I wrote to the new Chief Executive as half of the car park is owned by High Peak Borough Council and is free, so this is confusing for residents.”

Parking charges at Whaley Bridge car park will not be brought in yet says Northern.

Northern have now responded: “We are currently engaging with the council regarding this site. If charges are subsequently introduced within the Northern lease area, then this will be clearly outlined to customers.

“At the present time there is no charge for customers using this location and any posters previously installed in preparation for this have now been removed.”

With only nine car parking spaces owned by Northern, and with rail tickets being more expensive from Whaley Bridge than from New Mills or Disley, Mrs George said Northern are likely to do better by encouraging people to travel from Whaley Bridge by offering free parking.

She said: “I hope that this view will prevail with Northern but I will update if there are any further developments. In the meantime, I’ve cut back the bushes so the free car park sign is very visible.”

Chinley Station currently has free parking but Northen say a charge is to be introduced in 2025.

A spokesperson for Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group said: “As regards Chinley, charges have been held off until 2025 because of the closure of the Community Centre car park whilst the new centre is being built – but the issue is far wider than that. Why not encourage travel by rail and help alleviate congestion on the roads by having free parking?