Buxton train station launches pilot scheme for dementia friendly signage

The company has worked with the Friends of Buxton Station (FoBS) and local dementia support groups on the scheme, which is designed to make signs much easier for someone with dementia to understand.

This includes fewer signs to avoid ‘information overload’, strategic placement of signs at important ‘decision points’ and wider use of symbols on the bright yellow backgrounds to reinforce the wording used on the more traditional signs.

The project began with FoBS chairman, Dave Carlisle, who applied for funding from the Northern’s accessibility fund.

The new signs are easy to spot from the moment passengers approach the station.

Dave has personal experience of Alzheimer’s in his family and felt compelled to act having seen so many passengers struggle to understand some of the signs and instructions at railway stations.

Northern and FoBs are now encouraging feedback from local dementia support groups and individuals on the deployment of the scheme.

Dave said: “We think we are moving in the right direction, but need lots more feedback, so please have a look and email your comments to [email protected]”

With more than 850,000 people in Britain living with dementia, and that number expected to rise, other UK stations have already undertaken similar work towards Dementia Friendly accreditation from the Alzheimer’s Society.

The signs help to guide people around the station site.

Projects have included staff training, station adaptations and adding specialist support for passengers and carers, and even trains with live musical performances.

In particular, Northern has been involved in the Leeds-Morecambe Community Rail Partnership’s efforts to create the UK’s first dementia-friendly line – but Buxton is the first station where it has deployed the new signs.

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, added: “We’re really pleased to get this pilot scheme off the ground – which has already been recognised by the Community Rail Network for influencing positive change.

“Small alterations can make a huge difference to someone living with dementia and the feedback from rail users at Buxton station will help inform future station improvements across the network.”

The easily recognisable symbols provide visual cues for people whose language processing may be affected by dementia.

He added: “I’d like to thank the Friends of Buxton Station for championing this issue and working so closely with us on this scheme.”