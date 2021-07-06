Buxton Town Team sustainable travel plan consultation moves on to public transport changes

The team is working with the borough and county councils, community groups and the University Derby to draw up a plan which could shape the development of local transport over the coming years.

It is being released for public feedback in stages, so that people can give each aspect of the plan full consideration, and this penultimate section focuses on bus, train, coach and taxi connections.

A spokesman for the team said: “If we are going to reduce our carbon emissions to prevent further global heating, one way is to share our travel needs more. The more that public transport is used, the cheaper it becomes to provide, and the less carbon is used.

How could public transport improvements help you travel more sustainably around Buxton?

“People will only be persuaded away from their cars if there are good connections in all directions and there is the ability to change modes of transport during a journey.”

The plan raises the questions on timetabling changes to buses, to make them more convenient for leisure use and shift workers in the morning and evening, and phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles for greener alternatives.

It is also considering the possibility of a park and ride scheme for tourists, the coordination of timetables with other surrounding areas for connecting travel, and the introduction of real time bus tracking so passengers can keep track of the services they depend on.

On trains, the major points of contention may be feasibility studies for the reintroduction of services through to Matlock and the Hope Valley.

The plan also sets out ambitions to improve bike storage and hire at Buxton station and increase capacity for travelling with bikes on trains to and from Manchester.

With regard to taxis, the plan proposes the gradual replacement of ICE vehicles with schemes supporting taxi owners and operators to make the switch.

Finally, the plan considers options to make coach travel more attractive for visitors to the town, to help cut down on car journeys.

The full plan can be viewed at www.tinyurl.com/BuxtonSTP.

To respond to the public transport consultation, go to https://tinyurl.com/BSTPPart4.