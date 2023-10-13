One of the main routes in and out of Buxton - The A537 to Macclesfield - has reopened after more than a month.

Cheshire East Council Highways carried out an upgrade to the vehicle restraint system, a barrier to help protect road users from hazards.

Work started on September 11 and the road was closed 24 hours a day excluding weekends when the road was open but under traffic lights and a 30 mile an hour speed limit.

The road was originally meant to be open October, 4 but delays pushed back the reopening. It is however now opened again.

A spokesperson for Cheshire East Council Highways said: “We have now completed the upgrade of the vehicle restraint system on A537 Macclesfield to Buxton.