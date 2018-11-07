Buxton road closed after serious collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in Buxton.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the collision on Waterswallows Road at Fairfield involved two vehicles.

Firefighters from Buxton are in attendance, along with Derbyshire police and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "We are attending a serious collision on Waterswallows Road, Fairfield in Buxton.

The road is closed and we expect it to be closed until the early hours of the morning for investigations.

"Avoid the area and find an alternative route."

More on this when we have it