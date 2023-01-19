Until the end of March traffic can not pass through Buxton Road as Network Rail has shut the road underneath the Buxton to Edgeley Junction railway line to repair the historic bridge.

However, the road closure has split the town in half and residents and motorists who want to get from one side of Whaley Bridge to the other have to follow the diversion along the A6.

Andy Warrington owns Horwich End Post Office and says it is going to get much worse in the coming weeks.

Lisa Wharmby, chair for the Whaley Bridge Traders is urging people to shop local while the town is cut in half. Pic Jason Chadwick

He added: “There has been terrible communication from Network Rail with no consideration for business owners on how this road closure will impact people.

"With no banks in the town anymore traders come to me from their cafes, pubs and shops but now people will have to go miles out there way to come to me which is bonkers and no one is going to walk around town carrying thousands of pounds in cash either.

"Last month was the quietest Christmas this Post Office has seen in 22 years because of the Royal Mail strikes, and before that Long Hill was shut, then before that covid and then the dam.

"It feels like we are being battered on all sides by one thing or another.”

Nev Clarke doesn't understand why the bridge can't be a new one with the historic elements saved and reattached to save disruption to the town. Pic Jason Chadwick

Andy is self employed and is paid per transaction he does at the Post Office but with the road closure he worries how he will make ends meet.

He said: “It’s a very worrying time for most businesses but it is only the first couple of weeks of the closure and things will get worse I reckon but it’s too early to say yet just what the impact will actually be.

"We are a hub of the community helping the elderly pay their bills and supporting small businesses too.

"Knowing how difficult it will be for residents to get from one side of Whaley to the other I’ve put a fridge in the shop with bread milk, teabags in just to try and help people any way I can.”

Buxton Road railway bridge, Whaley Bridge

At the meeting which was held by Network Rail just days before the road closure it was suggested there needed to be a bus to help people get around the town.

Network Rail has now announced this will be happening.

A company spokesperson said from January 23 a shuttle bus service will be provided to help people with additional mobility needs get from one side of Whaley Bridge to the other.

The Buxton Road railway bridge in Whaley Bridge

Lisa Wharmby, chair of traders for Whaley Bridge said: “Everyone is struggling but we want to say Whaley Bridge is open for business.

"We know as fuel costs soar people may not want to make the diversion to shop in town but there are businesses and livelihoods on the line so please if you can get in to Whaley Bridge please do and let’s support the traders together."Lisa lives on one side of the town and works at Raw Paws on the other and for now she is parking her car near the bridge then walking to her shop but as she delivers large bags of dog food she says it is not a sustainable way to run a business for the next ten weeks.

Another local business, Pizza Hot, says people need to support each other through this tough time.

Speaking on social media they said: “Our plan is to deliver to both sides of the bridge throughout the works by using extra drivers, at our own cost.

“Out of respect to local residents our drivers will not attempt to use Old Road for access to the opposite side of the village.

“We urge everyone to continue to use all local businesses as much as possible, with an already tough climate the bridge closure will be very hard on businesses in the village as Network Rail have offered no financial support.”

Rob Stephens, Network Rail principal route engineer, said: “Because of the bridge’s special heritage status, we have to preserve as many of its original features as possible, which means the work will take much longer than a standard bridge replacement

“We’re committed to keeping everyone up to date while our work to secure Whaley Bridge’s railway link progresses and will be working as hard as we can to make sure the full road closure is as short as possible.”

A crack in the bridge was first spotted in 2002 and Network Rail are spending £5.1m to repair the outer cast iron span.

The team will preserve around one third of the original structure and replace the rest of the bridge in keeping with its original design.

Nev Clarke, a director at the Transhipment Warehouse in Whaley Bridge, added: “If they are only saving a third of the bridge surely an easier solution for everyone would have been to build a new bridge, which would be quicker and cheaper then just put the old bits back on."

Between Saturday February, 4 and Sunday March, 5 there will be no pedestrian access under the bridge.

Between Friday February, 17 and Tuesday February, 28 there will be no railway services between Hazel Grove and Buxton, and passengers are advised to check National Rail before travelling.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “The bridge, which was built in 1863, needs to be replaced to keep rail passengers and the Whaley Bridge community safe for years to come.

"Despite regular maintenance over the years, the bridge now needs to be significantly strengthened and undergo a major upgrade.

“Without the work taking place there’s a real risk a bridge bash by a high vehicle could stop trains above for many months, completely cutting off Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Dove Holes and Buxton from the railway network.”