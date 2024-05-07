Officers from the Hope Valley Police Safer Neighbour Team had a busy early bank holiday weekend as they issued a number of tickets for parking offences on Saturday, May 4.

Police handed tickets for parking on a clearway, gave advice advise and moved on illegally parked vehicles.The council’s Civil Parking Enforcement Team issued tickets for parking on double yellow lines.

Local residents have slammed the drivers online with some saying parts of the Hope Valley looked like a ‘campsite’ on Friday due to ‘dozens of motorhomes parked up early hoping for a free holiday weekend’.