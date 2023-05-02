Bank holiday drivers slammed for parking illegally at popular Peak District beauty spot

Officers from the Hope Valley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team had a busy early May bank holiday on Monday, May 1 as they witnessed what they described as some ‘truly awful parking’ in Derwent Valley.

Four vehicles, including a black Mercedes, a blue Toyota, a red MG, and a white Mercedes have been parked behind double yellow lines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Double yellow lines indicate that no waiting or parking is allowed at any time and they apply to the roads, pavements and verges.

Officers from Hope Valley Police SNT have witnessed some ‘truly awful parking’ in Derwent Valley.

For more details on the meaning of parking lines, including double yellow lines, visit the Highway Code site at https://www.highwaycodeuk.co.uk/road-markings.html

Following the incident, a spokesperson from Hope Valley Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “These culprits have shown an absolute disregard for the double yellow line system in place.

Advertisement

They added: “We have informed our partners at Derbyshire County Council who will task their Parking Enforcement Officers with patrolling the area.”

Advertisement