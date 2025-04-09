During 2025/26, Derbyshire County Council (DCC) will invest £3.6 million to carry out surface dressing works at 55 sites across the county.

DCC will surface dress 475,000 square metres of road surface – the equivalent to 43 football pitches. Work will commence on Wednesday, June 25 and, subject to weather conditions, is expected to be completed by Monday, July 14.

The full list of roads across the county that will close for surface dressing works can be found below – routes in Derby and South Derbyshire were not included.

