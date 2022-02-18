Storm Eunice: A6 between Buxton and Dove Holes closed after lorry blown over on to car
The A6 between Buxton and Dove Holes will be closed for some time after a lorry blew over on to a car, police have said.
The closure comes as Storm Eunice hits the High Peak, with an amber weather warning in force issued by the Met Office.
A photo posted on to a Buxton Facebook group shows a lorry which has blown over on the A6, and Derbyshire Police have just tweeted to say that an articulated lorry was blown over on to a car just after 2pm.
The force said: “The driver and passenger have escaped with what are believed to be minor injuries.
“As a result of the incident the A6 is closed and will be for some time as the lorry will need to recovered by specialist services - local diversions are in place.”
Officers are asking drivers of high-sided vehicles to avoid exposed routes in the county – in particular across the Peak District.
The amber weather warning states that there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life and damage to buildings and homes is likely.
It adds that disruption to travel is also likely.
People are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary.