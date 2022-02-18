Storm Eunice: A6 between Buxton and Dove Holes closed after lorry blown over on to car

The closure comes as Storm Eunice hits the High Peak, with an amber weather warning in force issued by the Met Office.

A photo posted on to a Buxton Facebook group shows a lorry which has blown over on the A6, and Derbyshire Police have just tweeted to say that an articulated lorry was blown over on to a car just after 2pm.

The force said: “The driver and passenger have escaped with what are believed to be minor injuries.

The A6 between Buxton and Dove Holes is currently closed. Photo - Buxton Police SNT

“As a result of the incident the A6 is closed and will be for some time as the lorry will need to recovered by specialist services - local diversions are in place.”

Officers are asking drivers of high-sided vehicles to avoid exposed routes in the county – in particular across the Peak District.

The amber weather warning states that there is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life and damage to buildings and homes is likely.

It adds that disruption to travel is also likely.