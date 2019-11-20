Avoid the traffic - here are the planned roadworks that could affect your journey from November 20
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
Works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.
1. A57 Aston Common
Lane closure at A57 M1 roundabout, Aston Common, due to loop cutting and signal work, by Rotherham Borough Council. Delays likely until November 22, 2019.
2. Annesley Road, Hucknall
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at Annesley Road, Hucknall, due to works being carried out by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until November 22, 2019.
3. A515 Ashbourne Road, Buxton
Traffic control (multi-way signals) at A515 Ashbourne Road, Buxton, from junction of Staden, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until December 13, 2019.
4. Chadwick Nick Lane, Crich
Road closure on Chadwick Nick Lane, Crich, Matlock, south of farm entrance, due to pipe installation, by Severn Trent Water. Delays likely until November 22, 2019.
