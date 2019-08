Mr Johnson met residents at the evacuation centre in Chapel-en-le-Frith and also spoke to rescue crews at Whaley Bridge Football Club. For the latest on this major incident, click here to follow our live feed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with rescue crews at Whaley Bridge Football Club. Getty Buy a Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Whaley Bridge Football Club. Getty Buy a Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with rescue crews at Whaley Bridge Football Club Getty Buy a Photo

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with rescue crews at Whaley Bridge Football Club Getty Buy a Photo

View more