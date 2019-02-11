Thug who attacked a woman he was banned from contacting faces crown court sentencing

A thug is due to be sentenced after he visited a woman’s home and attacked her despite being subject to a restraining order to keep away from his victim.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 6 how Paul Lee Taylor, 32, attacked the woman during a domestic violence incident after she had let him into her home at Riddings Road, at Hadfield, Glossop, because she had felt sorry for him.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “He came to her door covered in blood and she felt sorry for him and she let him use the bath.

“He was talking about people starting a war and she was fearful as he made comments about the way she was dressed and she barricaded herself in a room.”

But Mrs Allsop added that Taylor, of Coronation Road, Droylsden, Manchester, threw the woman to the floor and stamped on her, made threats and repeatedly punched her during the incident on February 4.

Taylor, who has previous convictions including assaulting the same victim, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breaching a restraining order and also admitted possessing class B drug cannabis and damaging shelving.

Magistrates adjourned and committed the case for sentencing at Derby Crown Court on February 27.

Taylor was remanded in custody.